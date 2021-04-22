Brokers Issue Forecasts for Old National Bancorp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Old National Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

