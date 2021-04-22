Brokers Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

EW stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

