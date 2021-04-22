Brokers Set Expectations for Intel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intel in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.30. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

INTC opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $259.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.