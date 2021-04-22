Brokers Set Expectations for Magna International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Magna International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MG. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of MG stock opened at C$120.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$113.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.17. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$48.33 and a twelve month high of C$122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

