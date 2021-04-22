Brokers Set Expectations for MYR Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MYR Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $76.23.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 274,663 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,916,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 2,583.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 2,520.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

