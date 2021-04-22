Brokers Set Expectations for Saipem SpA’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Saipem in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.
About Saipem
Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.
