Brokers Set Expectations for Saipem SpA’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Saipem in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Saipem stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.27.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit