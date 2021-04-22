BTC Lite (BTCL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $101,979.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00074119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00741137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00096751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.63 or 0.08210109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00051389 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

