BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ GANX opened at $12.66 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

