Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Bucher Industries stock opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $446.00 and a 52-week high of $492.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.03 and its 200 day moving average is $411.42.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

