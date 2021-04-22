Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Bucher Industries stock opened at $492.03 on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $446.00 and a 52-week high of $492.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.03 and its 200 day moving average is $411.42.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
