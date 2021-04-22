Busey Wealth Management Acquires 3,805 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM opened at $143.55 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.