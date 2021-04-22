Busey Wealth Management Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $79.25 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,042 shares of company stock worth $20,060,476 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

