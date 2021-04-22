Busey Wealth Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

