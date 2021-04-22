Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,267 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

