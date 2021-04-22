Busey Wealth Management Sells 652 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

