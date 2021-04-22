Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.22

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.22 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.80 ($0.19). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 14,869,288 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £194.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.24.

In other news, insider Ian Clyde Watson sold 1,100,000 shares of Bushveld Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £187,000 ($244,316.70). Also, insider Anthony Viljoen sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £510,000 ($666,318.26).

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

