BZEdge (BZE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $537.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00055230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00267123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.18 or 0.00965296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,196.82 or 1.00151057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00592476 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.