Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up approximately 2.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $182.76. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,078. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

