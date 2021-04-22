Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

ECL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.86. 1,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

