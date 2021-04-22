Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.41. 149,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,092,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.95. The firm has a market cap of $861.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.14 and a 52-week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock worth $457,346,443. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

