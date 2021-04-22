Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.15 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,197 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK makes up about 2.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Bank OZK worth $19,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $39.23. 6,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,790. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

