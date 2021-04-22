Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $417.01. 110,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.