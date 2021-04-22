Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,685 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Amgen by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 42,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 66,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

