Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.73. 6,838,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.75.

