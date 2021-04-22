CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CACI traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.40. The stock had a trading volume of 429,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,565. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.97 and a 200 day moving average of $237.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

