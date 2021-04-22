CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-18.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.000-6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI opened at $253.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.16. CACI International has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.