Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.00

Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 75.99 ($0.99), with a volume of 8301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.99).

The firm has a market cap of £75.99 million and a PE ratio of 9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.78.

About Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

