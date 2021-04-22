Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. 8,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,017. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $571.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 196,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

