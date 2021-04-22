Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $82.05. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

