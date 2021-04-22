Canaccord Genuity Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $670.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark cut their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $583.29.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.08. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

