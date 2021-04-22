Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$16.25 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.38% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$4.66 and a 12-month high of C$13.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
