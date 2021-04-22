Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACVA. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. Tuya has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

