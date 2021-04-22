Canaccord Genuity Raises Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $69.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1319 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 223,554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

