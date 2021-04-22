Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) fell 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$135.68 and last traded at C$137.20. 759,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,292,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$148.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$147.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$141.24. The company has a market cap of C$98.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total value of C$7,434,549.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,398,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,971,319,721.43. Also, Director Donald Carty bought 2,860 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. Insiders sold a total of 262,034 shares of company stock valued at $35,985,425 in the last three months.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

