Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CP traded up $11.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $366.67. 127,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,283. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $214.54 and a 52 week high of $390.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is going to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.13.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.