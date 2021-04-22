Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE CP traded up $11.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $366.67. 127,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,283. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $214.54 and a 52 week high of $390.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.
Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is going to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.13.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
