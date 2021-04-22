Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $153.06. The stock had a trading volume of 64,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

