Canal Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $150.73 and a 1-year high of $282.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.