Canal Capital Management LLC Has $54.34 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 18.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $54,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after buying an additional 173,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $8.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.74. 12,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,191. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.99 and a fifty-two week high of $253.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

