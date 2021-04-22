Canal Capital Management LLC Has $816,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.73. 106,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,048. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,342.55, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

