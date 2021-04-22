Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,960 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 845.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 34,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

