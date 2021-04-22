Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 5,677 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 292,056 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.75. 694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

