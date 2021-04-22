Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17,777.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 30,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.17. 30,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,561. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.58 and its 200 day moving average is $273.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

