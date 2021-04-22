CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group traded as high as C$10.57 and last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 270343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWX. CIBC lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$835.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

