Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $280,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,388. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

