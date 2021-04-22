Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,990 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 2,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $55.91.

