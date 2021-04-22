Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $229,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $112.57 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $113.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

