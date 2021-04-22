Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CS. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.36.

Shares of CS traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.84. 179,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.76. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 127.89.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,678,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,165,545.20. Insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706 in the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

