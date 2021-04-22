Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

