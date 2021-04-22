CareTech (LON:CTH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

CareTech (LON:CTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

CareTech stock opened at GBX 541.85 ($7.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 536.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.57. The firm has a market cap of £613.88 million and a P/E ratio of 24.63. CareTech has a 1-year low of GBX 378 ($4.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 554 ($7.24).

About CareTech

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

