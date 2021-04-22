CareTech (LON:CTH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

CareTech (LON:CTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.
CareTech stock opened at GBX 541.85 ($7.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 536.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.57. The firm has a market cap of £613.88 million and a P/E ratio of 24.63. CareTech has a 1-year low of GBX 378 ($4.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 554 ($7.24).
About CareTech
