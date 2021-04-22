Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,335. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

