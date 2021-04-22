Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Down to $41.67

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.67, but opened at $40.45. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 925 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 237,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

